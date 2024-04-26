We Finally Know When You Can Watch Apartment 7A, The New Rosemary's Baby Prequel

Few horror movies in the last several decades have left quite as much a psychological scar as "Rosemary's Baby" from 1968, a widespread cultural obsession among genre fans that has now led to a prequel film called "Apartment 7A," which has long been in the works and finally has a release window.

We first heard about "Apartment 7A" back in 2022, which was meant to tell the story of the eponymous apartment before Rosemary Woodhouse (played by Mia Farrow, seen above in the original film) ever moved in and experienced the story's awful events. First told in author Ira Levin's best-selling novel, the main setting of that old, eerie-looking building on Central Park West ranks high among the likes of the Overlook Hotel from "The Shining," the Nostromo in "Alien," and other famous horror locales. Now, we're finally getting an origin story — of sorts — with ties going all the way back to the controversial Roman Polanski-directed classic.

Today, Paramount+ announced that rapidly rising actor Julia Garner ("The Americans," "The Assistant," "The Royal Hotel") is teaming up with director Natalie Erika James (known for 2020's "Relic") for the straight-to-streaming "Apartment 7A." Curiously described as an "all-new original film," the psychological thriller will be set in 1965 New York and introduce viewers to the events that took place in that ill-fated apartment prior to "Rosemary's Baby." The official synopsis is as follows: