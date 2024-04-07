Why Christopher Nolan Put One Of His Best Films On Hold For An Entire Decade

Christopher Nolan is one of the best directors working today. He's covered plenty of genres, from war dramas to superhero movies to many kinds of science fiction, and he always leaves his mark on them. Nolan is also the rare auteur who makes four-quadrant blockbusters that both appeal to the masses and earn critical acclaim.

Even over a decade later, however, "Inception" remains one of Nolan's all-time best films. It's a visually stunning and inventive movie that boasts some of the best action scenes ever put to film, and even its title has now entered the lexicon thanks to an ending that still confounds viewers everywhere.

As successful as "Inception" was, it was a long and hard road to get the movie made. Not because of production delays, mind you, but because Nolan himself took his sweet time workshopping the movie before it was ready — along the way evolving it from a horror movie into a sci-fi feature.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Emma Thomas (who's married to Nolan) remembered how Nolan first showed her what would ultimately become "Inception" all the way back in 2001, nine years before its eventual release. "It read enormous," she recalled. "We asked ourselves, 'Could we make it smaller?' We realized that we couldn't do that with a film about dreams because dreams are infinite."

While Nolan pitched "Inception" in 2001 and got an enthusiastic response from Warner Brothers., he ultimately set the project aside to continue developing its complex narrative ... and wound up rebooting the studio's live-action "Batman" movies first.