The Craziest Horror Pregnancies Ranked (Including The First Omen)

A difficult aspect of pregnancy is actually being able to conceive, which for many women is fraught with struggles and sadness — particularly when surrounded by blissful mothers in your friend circle or on social media. "False Positive" uses horror to showcase the uncertainty of infertility and the occasionally predatory or ethically dubious nature of fertility treatment. A sleek-haired Ilana Glazer is nearly unrecognizable as Lucy, a Manhattan writer who sees renowned fertility specialist Dr. John Hindle.

After she undergoes artificial insemination with Hindle's "special technique," she discovers she is pregnant with triplets — far more than the single blessing she was hoping for. However, Hindle recommends selective reduction for a safer pregnancy and delivery, forcing Lucy to pick which fetuses to keep or terminate. "False Positive" showcases how important reproductive freedom is for women, but how difficult and emotionally taxing those types of choices still may be. Multiple pregnancies often come with considerable physical risks, including preterm birth and increased likelihood of gestational diabetes.

Like many other pregnancy horror films, "False Positive" depicts nightmarish symptoms such as excessive bleeding, strange visions, and memory lapses. There's also Lucy's upsetting lack of autonomy. Her husband insists on remaining in Dr. Hindle's cold, clinical care, despite her preference for a more empathetic and holistic female midwife. Dr. Hindle discourages Lucy from researching her concerning symptoms or seeking a second opinion. Everyone dismissively tells Lucy she's just suffering from "mommy brain." These are little, everyday horrors that many pregnant women have to endure. What unfolds with Dr. Hindle is based on chilling true events that convey the sheer terror of having something implanted and expelled from your body that does not belong there.