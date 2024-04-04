The First Omen Ending Explained: Joining The Sisterhood

This article contains major spoilers for "The First Omen."

Hello folks! Welcome back to Nunsploitation 2024: Battle of the Babies.

When last we left the saga of Damien Thorn, it was 1981, and Damien was played by the devilishly handsome Sam Neill in "The Final Conflict." In that film, the Antichrist nearly fulfilled his evil purpose in halting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, but was foiled by his one-time lover, journalist Kate Reynolds (Lisa Harrow), who through the grace of God and her own strength was able to fatally stab Damien with the magical dagger of Megiddo, the weapon that poor Robert Thorn (Gregory Peck) failed to use against his adopted son Damien (Harvey Spencer Stephens) when he was a child in 1976.

If a 33-year-old Damien in 1981 (or 1982, based on some conflicting dialogue in the movie) seems implausible given that the first film sees Damien as merely five years of age and the 1978 sequel, "Damien: Omen II" follows the exploits of a 12-year old Damien (Jonathan Scott-Taylor) in 1978, perhaps it's not merely the filmmakers missing the timeline forest for the trees in writing the sequels — perhaps there's something especially supernatural afoot. That quandary has been the major dramatic engine of the "Omen" films, a paradox of "this cannot be happening, and yet it is" that is part and parcel of the idea of the Antichrist coming to Earth in human form.

Given that Damien was apparently defeated in 1981, continuing the "Omen" saga has been its own quandary for 20th Century Studios née Fox; the campy 1991 made-for-TV sequel "Omen IV: The Awakening" saw Damien's offspring continue thanks to Satanic disciples meddling with genetics, 2006's remake of the original was far too uninspired and inert to establish a new start date for Doomsday, and the out-of-continuity 2016 A&E series "Damien" was cancelled before it could even make a (birth)mark.

Enter "The First Omen," a movie that's as inspired as it is terrifying, and which also acts as a highly intentional prequel to the original films. Though it necessarily takes place in the early 1970s, co-writer and director Arkasha Stevenson's film explores the evergreen ways in which the Church can abuse its congregation (especially children and women) and the power of faith in order to maintain influence and relevance in an increasingly secular world, a world where the lines between Good and Evil have become blurred.