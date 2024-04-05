Cool Stuff: Hail Satan With The First Omen Soundtrack On Vinyl From Mutant

Sanguis bibimus! Corpus edimus! In a partnership between Mutant, Hollywood Records, and 20th Century Films, the haunting soundtrack to "The First Omen" can soon be yours on vinyl. The prequel to Richard Donner's 1976 masterpiece, director Arkashsa Stevenson's most excellent "The First Omen" is the rare example of a legacy film done right, and what /Film's Witney Seibold described in his review, as "a film of dank, bloody, spittle-flecked dread, made no less powerful by the foregone conclusion." Donner's original film shocked audiences upon release and is believed to this day to be a cursed film, but Stevenson's prequel film had to fight with the MPA to avoid an NC-17 rating, so the franchise tradition of scaring the squares is alive and well.

"The Omen" was scored by Jerry Goldsmith, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Score, but took home the "Best Original Song" statue for the movie's theme "Ave Satani," one of the few times the Academy was brave (and wise) enough to celebrate horror. This meant that composer Mark Korven had some seriously huge shoes to fill, but the composer with previous works including "Cube," "The Witch," "The Lighthouse," and "The Black Phone" has honored the franchise well. His score for "The First Omen" is loaded with his trademark dynamic instrumentation, gifting a deeply unsettling sound to this sincerely sinister flick. If you ask me, this might be Korven's best work yet, so it's doubly exciting to see Mutant put out this score on blood red vinyl.