Extended Furiosa Footage Reveals A Very Different Kind Of Mad Max Movie [CinemaCon 2024]

/Film has the CinemaCon scoop here for you directly from the reporting of our own Ryan Scott, served up shiny and chrome. First, "Furiosa" director George Miller took the stage alongside main stars Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy, where he revealed that work on "Furiosa" was completed just last week. Whereas the original 2015 "Mad Max: Fury Road" took place over the course of three total days, Miller emphasized that the prequel film covers the period of 16 to 18 years.

Of course, Miller had nothing but high praise for his leading lady, stepping in for Charlize Theron in this prequel film. Hilariously enough, he described his casting of Taylor-Joy as motivated by the fact that she's exactly the type of person he'd enjoy hanging with during an actual apocalypse. We only think he was joking. He went even further, however, describing the necessity of casting someone who could stand up to the challenges of working in a desert environment — no doubt flashing back to the infamous issues that plagued production on the last film. In his own words, "Anya needed to be someone who you could spend all those months in the wasteland with. Someone who is really resolute and disciplined and very smart."

Taylor-Joy similarly had plenty to say about her new take on the fan-favorite hero: "This is the story of one woman's relentless commitment to impossible hope," she said. "It was such an honor to play this character." Hemsworth, meanwhile, revealed he actually read through the completed script years before filming ever commenced. As the fearsome warlord Dementus, he took direct inspiration from various dictators throughout our own real-world history. He described the villain as "twisted and cruel," though he needed to channel his inner "charisma" along with "spontaneity and a darkness to it."