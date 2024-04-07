Cutting Just One Scene Turned Star Trek's Court Martial Into A Confusing Mess

In the "Star Trek" episode "Court Martial" (February 2, 1967), Captain Kirk (William Shatner) is brought on trial following the death of one of his officers, Lieutenant Commander Finney (Richard Webb). The U.S.S. Enterprise had encountered an ion storm and was being buffetted so badly it faced potential destruction. To flee the damage, Kirk had to eject a research vessel while Finney was still on board, sending his officer to his death.

This was a difficult command decision, of course, but there was some debate as to whether or not Kirk ejected the vessel while the Enterprise was at red alert, or if Kirk panicked and ejected the vessel while the Enterprise was still at yellow alert. The latter would be seen as grounds for incompetence and Kirk would be ejected from Starfleet. There is a computer record of Kirk's reaction, including a video, showing he did indeed act hastily, but Kirk and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) maintain that Kirk was in the right and that there may, however unlikely, be something wrong with the computer. This is a stance complicated that Finney's teenage daughter Jame (Alice Rawlings) is present ... and is wholly convinced Kirk acted hastily. Late in the episode, Jame will have a sudden — and unexplained — change of heart.

The actual results of the trial I will leave for the reader to discover.

According to Marc Cushman's book "These Are the Voyages: TOS, Season One," Jame's sudden change of heart was actually explained in the episode's script, written by Don M. Mankiewicz. There was, it seems, a whole scene wherein Kirk and Jame had a conversation as to why Kirk had to clear his name in court. Kirk explained that doubt had to be erased entirely for both of their sakes.