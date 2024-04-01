Cool Stuff: April Pools Day Brings New-Ish Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine Figures

Since this is Deadpool's movie that Wolverine just happens to be part of, let's start with the Merc with a Mouth. The figure comes with all the right accessories, including multiple sets of swappable hands, as well as pairs of pistols and swords for him to wield. For some added comfort, he also gets a stuffed unicorn. The only thing missing is a little chimichanga for him to munch on. But with so many accessories included, we don't have much to complain about, other than the lack of an alternate head sculpt with a varied expression in Deadpool's eyes.

Deadpool will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and Amazon starting at 1:00 PM ET today.

Hasbro

The official description of Wolverine indicates that his look is inspired by the character's appearance in the post-credits scene of "Deadpool 2," referencing "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." Of course, this look has been sported in several "X-Men" and Wolverine movies before, but the specificity is likely to keep the licensing within the "Deadpool" franchise rather than having to dig into a different film series instead. I'm just glad the figure includes two different head sculpts.

Wolverine will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and Amazon starting at 1:00 PM ET today.

Honestly, I wish we could get Marvel Legends figures of the primary X-Men from the original movies. With all the Marvel movie crossovers rumored for "Deadpool & Wolverine," maybe we'll end up getting them sometime down the road. Professor X and Magneto got a multi-era spanning action figure set before, but unfortunately, the X-Men outside of Wolverine haven't been given the same treatment. So we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed.