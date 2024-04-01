Cool Stuff: April Pools Day Brings New-Ish Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine Figures
After over-saturating the market for a few years, Marvel Studios is only releasing one movie in theaters this year. Granted, that's largely because the extensive but necessary double punch of the Hollywood strikes from the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild delayed all big-screen productions for months. But that doesn't change the fact that the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" (watch the trailer here) will be carrying the comic book movie studio on their backs this summer.
Along with the eagerly anticipated team-up of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the Merc with a Mouth and Weapon X, Hasbro's Marvel Legends action figure line will be bringing us new figures inspired by the crossover sequel. But first, they're starting by throwing it back to the past. Today, April Pools Day officially marks the merchandise launch for "Deadpool & Wolverine" with repaints of figures that have been released before but have since become hard to track down. We've got a Deadpool in his bright red suit and Wolverine in jeans and a tank top, and they're both available for pre-order today.
Best friends!
Since this is Deadpool's movie that Wolverine just happens to be part of, let's start with the Merc with a Mouth. The figure comes with all the right accessories, including multiple sets of swappable hands, as well as pairs of pistols and swords for him to wield. For some added comfort, he also gets a stuffed unicorn. The only thing missing is a little chimichanga for him to munch on. But with so many accessories included, we don't have much to complain about, other than the lack of an alternate head sculpt with a varied expression in Deadpool's eyes.
Deadpool will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and Amazon starting at 1:00 PM ET today.
The official description of Wolverine indicates that his look is inspired by the character's appearance in the post-credits scene of "Deadpool 2," referencing "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." Of course, this look has been sported in several "X-Men" and Wolverine movies before, but the specificity is likely to keep the licensing within the "Deadpool" franchise rather than having to dig into a different film series instead. I'm just glad the figure includes two different head sculpts.
Wolverine will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and Amazon starting at 1:00 PM ET today.
Honestly, I wish we could get Marvel Legends figures of the primary X-Men from the original movies. With all the Marvel movie crossovers rumored for "Deadpool & Wolverine," maybe we'll end up getting them sometime down the road. Professor X and Magneto got a multi-era spanning action figure set before, but unfortunately, the X-Men outside of Wolverine haven't been given the same treatment. So we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed.