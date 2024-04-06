Harley Quinn's Suicide Squad Accessories Had Margot Robbie In Very Real Pain

Playing a comic book character like Harley Quinn has its ups and downs, like dealing with intense fandoms and getting to pretend to do some seriously wild things. For actor Margot Robbie, one of the hardest parts of playing the Joker's gal wasn't trying to perform any stunts or memorize unusual dialogue, but instead was just a matter of wearing one of her costumes.

In the 2016 film "Suicide Squad," Robbie played her first live-action incarnation of the character before reprising the role in the 2020 film "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" and the 2021 film "The Suicide Squad." She had plenty of outrageous outfits in each film, but her main costume from the first film was a major pain. Not only did she have to wear ridiculous short shorts that would have caused a constant wedgie, but she also had some janky jewelry that caused her some painful problems. In an older interview with the Washington Post, Robbie revealed that the worst part of filming wasn't the shorts or even working with Jared Leto, but some wristwear that seemed to be out for blood.