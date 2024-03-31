How Hermes Got His First Standout Episode In Futurama

One thing that quickly became clear in the early "Futurama" episodes is that not every member of the Planet Express crew has the same importance. The show largely revolves around the big three of Fry, Leela, and Bender, with Professor Farnsworth right behind them. In a separate tier are Amy, Hermes, and Zoidberg, who are usually present in any given example but only rarely get their time in the spotlight. Amy didn't really lead the A-plot of an episode until season 7's "That Darn Katz," for instance, although the early seasons' "Put Your Head On My Shoulders" and "Amazon Women in the Mood" also give her some interesting material to work with. Zoidberg also rarely gets to be the main character, although he can take solace in how he still gets way more focus than poor Scruffy.

Hermes, meanwhile, is a character usually stuck hanging around in the episode's B-plot. As a bureaucrat, he rarely goes on adventures with the rest of the crew, and he's usually instead dealing with parenting problems (often alongside Farnsworth) or marital problems (thanks to that pesky Barbados Slim constantly stealing his wife). "Futurama" did give him an A-plot in the latest season, allowing him to basically solve COVID-19 once and for all, but for the most part, he's easy to forget about. Although it's his bureaucratic experience that keeps Planet Express running smoothly — well, smoothly enough — it's hard sometimes not to take him for granted.

That's why it feels so fitting that Hermes' first big episode in season 2, "How Hermes Requisitioned his Groove Back," was all about exploring what happens when he's no longer here. Hermes may feel like a non-entity, the episode establishes, but once you take him out of "Futurama," the whole Planet Express crew falls apart.