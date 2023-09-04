Futurama Season 11 Offers A Rarity: A Hermes-Centric Episode

Although those early seasons of "Futurama" were probably its strongest overall, one of the show's flaws was the way that minor characters didn't receive enough focus. The first two seasons were very much the Fry, Bender, and Leela show; Professor Farnsworth got plenty of attention too, but the other members of the crew were frequently kept on the sidelines. Amy was mostly there to obliviously make comments that Leela finds insulting, Kif was there to be target of Zapp's abuse, and Hermes was just the casually cold bureaucrat who was great at the limbo.

All of these characters were fleshed out a lot over the series; it wasn't necessarily because the show shifted its focus more towards them, but because after 140 episodes or so, those bits of time we got with them started to add up. It also helps that each season tends to give these minor characters one or two spotlight episodes, like when Kif finally got to win Amy's love in season 3's "Amazon Women in the Mood," or when Amy earns her PhD in season 7's "That Darn Katz!"

For Hermes, it wasn't until season 2's "How Hermes Requisitioned His Groove Back" that the show focused on him for an episode, but even then it wasn't really focusing on him. The whole middle act centers on Hermes being replaced by a female bureaucrat who has a strange affair with Fry; Hermes still gets to save the day, but the storyline's wrapped up mainly through a whole bunch of jokes about how absurdly inefficient and complicated bureaucracy can be. It's a funny episode, quite possibly one of the best of its season, but it didn't exactly turn Hermes into a three-dimensional character.