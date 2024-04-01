One Of Game Of Thrones' Most Intense Battle Scenes Was Entirely Improvised

The final two seasons of the hit HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones" left fans pretty divided, with some who still loved the show in all its weird glory and others who felt as if many of the characters were let down by the series' writing. While the quality of those later seasons is the source of much contention, one thing is tough to argue: the battles of the final two seasons are pretty darn great. Sure, they're no Battle of the Blackwater or Battle of the Bastards ("Game of Thrones" had some great battle names, didn't it?) but there are some monumentally cool moments in some of those later battles, especially the Battle of the Frozen Lake in the season 7 episode "Beyond the Wall." According to one of the show's directors, some of those moments were actually improvised right there on the spot. One of the most intense moments in the whole battle, in which fan favorite Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) nearly bites the big one, was something decided on set that wasn't in the original script, and it's one of the most memorable parts of the whole episode. (The other most memorable part, in which Tormund flirts with Gwendoline Christie's Brienne of Tarth and she is not amused, was also improvised!)

In an interview with Vulture, director Alan Taylor shared the behind-the-scenes secrets of "Beyond the Wall," and he revealed that Tormund's near-death experience was the result of some rather smart last-minute creativity.