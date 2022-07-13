That Game Of Thrones Conclusion Backlash Hasn't Affected House Of The Dragon

It's fair to say that the "Game of Thrones" fandom is a little shaky right now. HBO has a lot of quality shows, but none are capturing the pop culture discussion the way "GoT" did. The die-hards want more stories set in and around Westeros, but many of these same fans were disappointed in the series finale.

There's a debate to be had about the merits of that eighth season, but setting aside the question of whether or not they screwed the pooch or stuck the landing, a big question that has been hanging over the upcoming prequel series "House of the Dragon" is whether or not the showrunners were going to acknowledge the vocal negativity or largely ignore it and just tell their story.

In a recent interview with EW, co-showrunner Ryan Condal ("Rampage") answered that question:

"People are always going to have something to say about the way a beloved thing comes to an end. What they say doesn't really affect the way we approach this. We have this huge legacy to carry forward. [And we want to] do that in the best way that honors what came before, but also doesn't do the thing that I think a lot of sequels do: Here's [what] you love wrapped up in a different packaging."

Basically, he said they're ignoring the backlash.