Jerry Seinfeld Reveals The Pop-Tarts Origin Story In First Trailer For Netflix's Unfrosted
Not a single person asked for this, but we're getting it anyway. You likely never wondered about the intense brand rivalry between Kellogg's and Post that went into the invention of Pop-Tarts — and, honestly, why would you? — but the real-life drama behind the breakfast staple proved too much to resist, apparently. In a world where we can get an Oscar-winning drama about Facebook from one of our greatest living directors, a weirdly watchable biopic on the guy behind McDonald's starring Batman, and most recently Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's "Moneyball"-like deep-dive into Nike's Air Jordan sneakers, why the heck wouldn't we get a movie all about the process behind how breakfast was reinvented forever?
From part-time comedian and star of "Bee Movie," "Unfrosted" marks Jerry Seinfeld's feature film directorial debut, stars an all-star ensemble of comedic talent, and, after years of Seinfeld threatening us with this movie, has finally received the wildly off-beat trailer this production deserves. I don't know exactly what I expected from this, but Seinfeld hamming it up as only he can ("Seinfeld" might be one of the greatest sitcoms ever made, but the star's "acting" was never the biggest selling point), while Hugh Grant channels a brilliant thespian reduced to playing the Tony the Tiger mascot is probably the best we could've hoped for. Check out the frosty new footage at the link above!
Unfrosted comes to Netflix this May
"It's breakfast ... things happen." Truer words have probably never been spoken.
Directed by and starring Jerry Seinfeld, "Unfrosted" tells the story of the bitter rivalry between cereal companies Kellogg's and Post as they embark on a space race (of sorts) to make the world's first "shelf-stable, fruit pastry breakfast product," something we take for granted when sleepily deciding between Pop-Tarts and Toaster Strudels in the morning, but was a total game-changer in the industry. (You just had to be there.) Based on the new trailer released by Netflix today, well, it's safe to say that everyone was in on the joke while making this movie. To get a sense of that tone, the May 2024 issue of Empire Magazine quoted Seinfeld as saying:
"We had a blow-up on the set. Somebody in the set department started screaming at somebody else. I said, 'Everyone just stop. This is a Pop-Tart movie. None of this matters.'"
From a script by Seinfeld, Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder, "Unfrosted" stars a wildly packed ensemble cast of comedic talent, featuring the likes of Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, and Fred Armisen. The film debuts on Netflix on May 3, 2024.
Battle Creek, Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A wildly imaginative tale of ambition, betrayal, and menacing milkmen — sweetened with artificial ingredients — UNFROSTED stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial film debut. It features a supporting cast of comedy greats including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Sarah Cooper, Bill Burr, and many more.