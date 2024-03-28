Jerry Seinfeld Reveals The Pop-Tarts Origin Story In First Trailer For Netflix's Unfrosted

Not a single person asked for this, but we're getting it anyway. You likely never wondered about the intense brand rivalry between Kellogg's and Post that went into the invention of Pop-Tarts — and, honestly, why would you? — but the real-life drama behind the breakfast staple proved too much to resist, apparently. In a world where we can get an Oscar-winning drama about Facebook from one of our greatest living directors, a weirdly watchable biopic on the guy behind McDonald's starring Batman, and most recently Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's "Moneyball"-like deep-dive into Nike's Air Jordan sneakers, why the heck wouldn't we get a movie all about the process behind how breakfast was reinvented forever?

From part-time comedian and star of "Bee Movie," "Unfrosted" marks Jerry Seinfeld's feature film directorial debut, stars an all-star ensemble of comedic talent, and, after years of Seinfeld threatening us with this movie, has finally received the wildly off-beat trailer this production deserves. I don't know exactly what I expected from this, but Seinfeld hamming it up as only he can ("Seinfeld" might be one of the greatest sitcoms ever made, but the star's "acting" was never the biggest selling point), while Hugh Grant channels a brilliant thespian reduced to playing the Tony the Tiger mascot is probably the best we could've hoped for. Check out the frosty new footage at the link above!