The Dune Movies' Controversial Fremen Language Changes Explained

In Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel "Dune," the Fremen are the desert-dwelling people of the planet Arrakis who have learned to survive in extremely inclement conditions. Using high-tech stillsuits, the Fremen can capture and recycle every last microgram of fluid their bodies excrete. When one of their own dies, they can siphon the water out of their bodies and add it to special underground casks that keep it fresh and drinkable. Additionally, they have trained themselves to walk using an irregular stepping pattern, as regular footfalls attract massive underground sandworms that might eat them alive. The Fremen all have blue-tinted eyes due to constant exposure to the spice melange, a valuable psychedelic resource that expands consciousness and facilitates space travel.

Herbert also explained that the Fremen speak a distant derivation of Arabic, a language carried over from ancient Earth ("Dune" is set about 23,000 years in the future). The Fremen language also took syntax from other imaginary languages like Chakobsa (itself derived from various Bhotani dialects), and Herbert noted that the Fremen religious systems evolved from Zensunni, clearly a combination of branches of Buddhism and Islam. According to a recent article in the New York Times, some college students would read Herbert's "Dune" back in the '60s looking for Arabic colloquialisms.

For Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film adaptation of "Dune," the filmmaker decided to alter the Fremen language to take away a lot of the Arabic words. Karin Ryding, an emeritus professor at Georgetown University spoke with the New York Times, and she pointed out what had been retained from Arabic ... and what had been frustratingly removed. One has to wonder why Villeneuve made these changes.