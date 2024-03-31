Star Trek's Genesis Episode Allowed Gates McFadden To Settle A Sickbay Frustration

On the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Genesis" (March 19, 1994), the eternally nervous Lieutenant Reginald Barclay (Dwight Schultz) goes to sickbay insisting he has Terellian Death Syndrome. Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden), finding it's a mild flu, injects him with a synthetic T-cell, activating a gene that would provide him with immunities. Unwittingly, Dr. Crusher also activates every dormant gene in Barclay's body, causing ancient, pre-evolutionary "memory" genes to activate and forcing Barclay to change species. Barclay suddenly evolves into a spider. It spreads, naturally. Nurse Ogawa (Patti Yasutake) evolves into an ape. Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) evolves into a protohuman. Data (Brent Spiner) evolves into a 1980 Commodore VIC-20.

That last one was a little joke. Data is fine.

"Genesis" has a lot of great makeup effects (by the show's hardworking makeup technician Michael Westmore), but the premise is a little silly, even for "Star Trek." Then again, the science in "Genesis" is just as medically sound as "The Island of Lost Souls," so perhaps your average sci-fi fan is willing to be a little forgiving. "Genesis" also marks the only time McFadden directed an episode of "Next Generation." She joined fellow castmates Frakes (who directed eight episodes), Patrick Stewart (who directed five), and LeVar Burton (three) in the club. It's also the only time McFadden has been credited as director on any film or TV series.

McFadden recently spoke on the Star Trek Cruise VII (recorded by StarTrek.com) about directing "Genesis," revealing she was finally able to address a problem with sickbay on the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. Throughout "Next Generation," sickbay was largely empty, maybe only treating one patient at a time. McFadden, as director, finally got to fill it with patients, nursing staff, and even a pregnant cat. At long last, sickbay could be bustling with activity.