The One Star Trek Co-Star Brent Spiner Had Difficulty Working With

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Data's Day" (January 7, 1991), it was revealed that Data (Brent Spiner) had acquired a pet cat. Likely looking through a database of popular pet names, Data chose the name "Spot" for his orange tabby. Spot was played by a series of cats over his tenure on "Star Trek," including Bud Monster, Brandy, Tyler, Spencer, and Zoe. In the episode "Genesis" (March 21, 1994), Spot devolved into an iguana (don't ask), played by a reptile named Willie. Spot, previously referred to as "he" transformed into a female in "Genesis," likely because the show's writers wanted him to have kittens.

Spot appeared in eight episodes of "Next Generation," had a few scenes in both "Star Trek: Generations" and "Star Trek: Nemesis," and was resurrected for a dream sequence in an episode of "Star Trek: Picard." The cat actor for "Picard" seems to have wanted to remain uncredited. It was endearing that Data owned a cat, especially in the few scenes wherein the android appeared baffled by feline capriciousness.

Spiner has gone on record a few times with how much he hated working with cats. Some cats, he noted, were good at their jobs, which usually involved being still and snuggling. When the cat needed to be trained to do just about anything else, however, Spiner's co-star required many, many takes.

Spiner talked about the Spot actors in a recent interview with TrekMovie, and he revealed that the unnamed cat from "Picard" was a far better actor than any of his Spot co-stars from back in the "Next Generation" days. Although to be fair, the "Picard" cat was given a much less demanding scene.