A Brian Cox Led Drama Has Taken Claim Of Netflix's Number One Spot

As random and arbitrary as Netflix's Top 10 can appear, it starts to become more predictable upon closer inspection. Like the media rental stores of ancient times (which were essentially the streaming services of their epoch), new Netflix originals inevitably rank high before dwindling off in the same way that Blockbusters would initially stock their shelves with roughly 10,000 copies of the latest tentpole. Along those same lines, viewers frequently play catchup right before a show returns by marathoning its previous season(s), which is how a cult Syfy comedy series like "Resident Alien" ends up charting seemingly out of the blue.

Then there are the under-the-radar titles that find their way onto Netflix only to be discovered anew by its users, much like a customer perusing the aisles of their local video rental shop and stumbling upon some previously ignored movie featuring one of their favorite actors. So it is that the Brian Cox-led "Mending the Line" — a film I'm willing to bet your bottom dollar that most people had no idea even existed until now — has found its way to the top of the Netflix charts. In fact, according to the viewership aggregator FlixPatrol, the humble drama made its way to sixth place in the U.S. on Netflix starting March 24, 2024, only to jump to number one for the next two days (and counting).

So, is "Mending the Line" another entry in the Evil Brian Cox Universe à la "X2: X-Men United," "The Bourne Identity," and "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" (or, for all you old-school Cox fans out there, "Manhunter")? No, as gratifying as it is whenever Cox plays the heel, the film instead casts the "Succession" actor as an archetypical curmudgeon with a heart of gold.