Bad Coaching Almost Cost Wil Wheaton The Lead Role In This Classic '80s Movie

Wil Wheaton landed his first professional acting gig in 1981, appearing in the TV movie "A Long Way Home." He was nine years old. Wheaton was impressive enough to become one of Hollywood's more in-demand child actors, and the next five years of his life were immensely busy. He appeared in films like "The Defiant Ones" and "The Last Starfighter," and TV shows like "Highway to Heaven," "Family Ties," and "St. Elsewhere." It was nothing but an upward arc for the young performer.

Wheaton's first leading role came in 1986 with the release of Rob Reiner's 1950s nostalgia piece "Stand By Me," an adaptation of the Stephen King novella "The Body." In "Stand By Me," Wheaton played 12-year-old Gordie LaChance, a kid smarting from the recent death of his older brother and the familial resentment it caused. Gordie has three close friends — played by Rover Phoenix, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O'Connell — and in the summer of '59, they trek into the woods of Oregon, alone and on foot, to locate the dead body of a teenager who had been killed by a passing train. Their sojourn begins as a way to prove their masculine mettle but eventually transforms into the four confessing their deepest anxieties. They bond, cry, and come of age. There are a lot of tears out there on the road.

In a 2016 oral history of "Stand By Me," Wheaton revealed that the tears almost lost him the role of Gordie. It seems that he was given some terrible advice by one of his acting coaches when it came to on-screen crying. The coach said that directors typically rub lemons in actors' eyes to elicit tears, which is a lie. This made Wheaton nervous and had him nearly refusing to shoot crying scenes.