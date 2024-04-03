How Marvel Decides Which MCU Characters Are Allowed In Shows Like Loki

But as the financial disappointments of recent Marvel properties have made clear, there are downsides to having all of your MCU properties exist within one giant sandbox. Whereas the goal of perpetually interconnected properties is that they'll all feel important, at a certain point the audience becomes so overwhelmed with new shows and movies that the opposite feeling takes effect. If everything's important, nothing is. If everything's part of a larger MCU, it's harder for each for each TV show and movie to have its own distinct voice to reel new viewers in.

Even though shows like "Hawkeye" and "Wandavision" had the freedom to bring minor pre-established characters into the narrative for fun surprises, that freedom was contingent on a ton of outside factors. "They give you this menu of characters that they're excited about," said Malcolm Spellman, head writer of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" when he was interviewed for "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios. "As you start to play with that menu, certain characters may disappear and new characters who you might have asked about — they said, 'No, no, you can't use them' are now available.'"

The result is that, if you want to be a head writer or director for any Marvel show or film, you basically have to accept going in that you're working "within Marvel's constraints," as Robinson put it. Don't get too excited for any character arcs you've got planned; the powers that be can change it at any moment. It may not be popular to point this out, as the backlash to Nia DaCosta's straightforward comments about "The Marvels" made clear, but it's true. There are great things to be found within the MCU, but if you're looking for an auteur director's unfiltered creative vision, it's best to look somewhere else.