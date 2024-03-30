A Quiet Place Pulled Off One Of Its Trickiest VFX Using A Kiddie Pool And A Little Corn

Giant spider-like alien monsters can be terrifying, but do you know what's really scary? Grain silos. 24 Americans died in them in 2022 alone, which might seem surprising considering how light each individual bit of grain is. It doesn't seem like it should take about 400 lbs of force to pull out a person who's waist-deep in flowing grain, but it does. It also doesn't seem like someone fully submerged in a grain silo would suffocate to death within 90 seconds, but they would. In normal circumstances, you can walk on top of a pile of dry corn relatively fine. But if the silo's being emptied, or if there's an air cavity you can't see from above, you can easily be sucked in.

"Employee #1, age 15, was atop a railroad car watching the unloading of corn from the center bin compartment," reads one of hundreds of accident reports from over the years, this one from 1987. "He was last seen sitting on the edge of the compartment with his legs hanging freely in the bin. Employee #1 apparently lost his balance, fell into the compartment, and was pulled under the flowing corn in the bin. He died of suffocation."

This grim reality complicated things for the production of "A Quiet Place," a movie whose production team wanted to avoid as much CGI as possible while also not letting its child actors become that year's Grain Silo Victims #27-28. As director/actor John Krasinski explained in a 2019 Vulture interview, "The idea of these kids drowning in this corn was something that I was terrified of the entire process. I remember I had spoken to a friend of mine, Drew Goddard, and his only note at the end of the script was: 'How the hell you gonna do that corn scene?'"