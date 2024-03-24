How The VFX Team For A Quiet Place Turned John Krasinski Into A Monster

This post contains spoilers for "A Quiet Place."

The world in "A Quiet Place" is a post-apocalyptic one, teeming with extraterrestrial monsters who hunt indiscriminately when they hear the faintest sound. Silence means survival in such a world, which offers no luxury to communicate, laugh, or even scream out loud, as these monsters are ravenous and hostile without exception. A chunk of "A Quiet Place" explores what it means to live under such conditions, where a family becomes our focal point as they navigate the horrors, their personal lives perpetually in danger with the monsters encroaching on their personal space. Although these anxieties are embedded in the moments of silence that precede danger, the creature designs in "A Quiet Place" also do a lot of heavy lifting to convey the dread of dealing with an unknown group of hostiles.

Scott Farrar, the VFX supervisor of the film, explained that the creature designs had to be changed at the last minute because they were not menacing enough, and the revamped design combined various animal features to create something truly terrifying (via Cartoon Brew):

"The original design of the creature wasn't scary enough ... One thing I said was, 'If the audience thinks the ears are on either side of head, maybe that's where the focus should be. Let's put real ear holes in, so when the flaps open, you really know that that's how the thing hears.'"

While this rework was accomplished with an incredibly talented group of artists and collaborators, a specific scene featuring one of the alien monsters standing in a cramped space was particularly difficult to pull off.