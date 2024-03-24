Why Bones' Wendell Was The 'Best Candidate' For A Cancer Storyline

Cancer subplots are an extremely tough needle to thread on television. When you're dealing with a disease that causes millions of new cases each year, the line between handling the subject sensitively and crossing the line into exploitation is thinner and blurrier than it might be with other topics. "Bones" may have done a poor job handling cannibalistic serial killers with its Gormogon arc — a storyline that even Booth himself, David Boreanaz, has admitted was "bad television" — but for the vast majority of people watching at home, cannibalistic serial killers, unlike cancer, aren't something they'll ever have to worry about in their real lives.

This was absolutely on creator Hart Hanson and his writing staff's minds when they decided to tackle The Big C. "Bones," unlike a lot of other crime procedurals, was equally invested in the home lives of the Jeffersonian Institute's employees as when they were up to their necks in blood, bones, and (usually dead) bodies. That extended to supporting players like Wendell Bray (Michael Grant Terry), who joined the ranks of Bones' (Emily Deschanel) squinty interns or "Squinterns" in season 4 and recurred over the seasons that followed, gradually coming into his own as a character and forming unique relationships with his bosses and co-workers. However, everything changed when he inexplicably broke his arm about halfway through season 9, only to discover he had a rare and highly aggressive form of bone cancer (namely, Ewing's Sarcoma, a real illness that, naturally, the show took some creative liberties with).

So why, then, was poor Wendell singled out for this storyline? According to Hanson and executive producer Stephen Nathan, he was simply the best candidate when it came to choosing a character who was not only close to Bones and Booth but could also sustain such an emotionally challenging arc.