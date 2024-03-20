Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt Remind You Movies Can Be Fun With The Fall Guy Trailer

Buckle up because Universal Pictures has released a brand new trailer for "The Fall Guy." With a pair of huge stars in Ryan Gosling ("Barbie") and Emily Blunt ("Oppenheimer) at its center — both of whom are coming off of Oscars nominations for their work on two of 2023's biggest movies — this flick has summer blockbuster written all over it. A reboot of largely forgotten IP, a director who knows his way around action, and a couple of very charming stars? It's all here. Check out the trailer for yourself above.

Lots of action and lots of comedy at play here. David Leitch, whose previous credits include "Bullet Train" and "Deadpool 2," seems to be very much at home with the material, especially since he was a stuntman hbefore becoming an A-list director. It looks, in a word, fun. That's because, for my money, it is a great deal of fun. I was lucky enough to see it at SXSW recently and found it to be a pleasant surprise. /Film's own Jacob Hall did as well, and you can read his glowing 9 out of 10 review right here. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows: