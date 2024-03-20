Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt Remind You Movies Can Be Fun With The Fall Guy Trailer
Buckle up because Universal Pictures has released a brand new trailer for "The Fall Guy." With a pair of huge stars in Ryan Gosling ("Barbie") and Emily Blunt ("Oppenheimer) at its center — both of whom are coming off of Oscars nominations for their work on two of 2023's biggest movies — this flick has summer blockbuster written all over it. A reboot of largely forgotten IP, a director who knows his way around action, and a couple of very charming stars? It's all here. Check out the trailer for yourself above.
Lots of action and lots of comedy at play here. David Leitch, whose previous credits include "Bullet Train" and "Deadpool 2," seems to be very much at home with the material, especially since he was a stuntman hbefore becoming an A-list director. It looks, in a word, fun. That's because, for my money, it is a great deal of fun. I was lucky enough to see it at SXSW recently and found it to be a pleasant surprise. /Film's own Jacob Hall did as well, and you can read his glowing 9 out of 10 review right here. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:
He's a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?
Can this reboot help kick off the summer on a high note?
May is generally accepted as the beginning of the summer movie season, so "The Fall Guy" has the distinction of being our first real blockbuster of the season. A proven director, a great cast, very good reviews, and a very adorable dog are all very helpful. But will audiences show up en masse for a reboot of a TV show that many people under the age of 30 have probably never even heard of? That's the big question.
The cast also includes Winston Duke ("Black Panther"), Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Tenet"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso), and Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"). Drew Pearce ("Iron Man 3," "Hobbs & Shaw") penned the screenplay. Leitch, Gosling, Kelly McCormick, and Guymon Casady are on board as producers, with Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and Glen A. Larson serving as executive producers.
"The Fall Guy" hits theaters on May 3, 2024.