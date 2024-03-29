The Toothache In Godzilla X Kong Was Inspired By Real Pain From A Horror Movie Set

This article contains mild spoilers for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

Moviegoers have been madly in love with King Kong ever since Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack unleashed him onto the big screen in 1933, and he's only gotten more lovable over the years. Some might argue that's a problem. He is, after all, a monstrously large gorilla who isn't above squashing dozens upon dozens of human beings if need be. But in almost every case, it's the humans who go looking for trouble, straying into Kong's territory and arrogantly trying to cage him for their own greedy interests. Put yourself in the big guy's position, and you'd probably get smash-happy, too.

Kong might be the most relatable kaiju out there. He's eminently susceptible to heartbreak and bleeds red just like the rest of us. When he hurts, we hurt, even when... no, especially when he gets a toothache.

Yes, the dreaded malady that portends an unexpected visit to the dentist's office — provided your health plan includes the holy grail of the insurance world that is dental — comes a-callin' for our boy Kong at the outset of Adam Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." He is absolutely miserable, so he does what any of us would do in his situation if we were a 300-foot-tall badass. He bursts out of Hollow Earth, and, basically, demands dental care.

Outside of Hermey the dentist (the elven butcher who goes all Laurence Olivier on the Abominable Snowman's teeth in Rankin-Bass' "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"), filmmakers have never really considered the oral health of kaiju. It's a tiny masterstroke of character detail on Wingard's part, if a tad random. Why kick off his follow-up to "Godzilla vs. Kong" with this minor (to us, not Kong) complication?