One Godzilla X Kong Battle Was Inspired By A Classic John Carpenter Scene

In Adam Wingard's "Godzilla vs. Kong," the two Titans clash viciously and almost push one another to the brink of destruction. However, the rise of a new threat, Mechagodzilla (possessed by King Ghidorah's consciousness), prompts the two to cooperate and take down their common enemy. Although Godzilla and Kong go their separate ways after this event, is this temporary truce meant to last? This question leads us directly into "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," in which Wingard has returned to orchestrate a memorable showdown between the colossal Titans amidst an unknown threat poised to destroy the world as we know it. While a classic premise for a creature feature, it is a story that fans of the MonsterVerse are eager to experience, especially with the promise of a brand new antagonist lurking in the shadows.

Although another showdown between Kong and Godzilla is inevitable, it is hardly the sole catalyst for the events in "Godzilla x Kong" — there are layers to this antagonistic dynamic that can be traced back to eons. In the film's official trailer, we see Godzilla going on the offensive in his fights with Kong, which includes blasting pink atomic breath in his direction, perhaps in an attempt to cement his status as the King of the Monsters. Kong's mere presence is a threat to Godzilla's territorial instincts, and they might engage in a fight because of these underlying reasons, which will ultimately become inconsequential in the face of a larger apex predator willing to turn the world into rubble.

In an early screening of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" that was attended by /Film's Bill Bria, Wingard explained the Godzilla vs. Kong rematch is "not as straightforward" as it might seem. Let's dive into that.