One Godzilla X Kong Battle Was Inspired By A Classic John Carpenter Scene
In Adam Wingard's "Godzilla vs. Kong," the two Titans clash viciously and almost push one another to the brink of destruction. However, the rise of a new threat, Mechagodzilla (possessed by King Ghidorah's consciousness), prompts the two to cooperate and take down their common enemy. Although Godzilla and Kong go their separate ways after this event, is this temporary truce meant to last? This question leads us directly into "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," in which Wingard has returned to orchestrate a memorable showdown between the colossal Titans amidst an unknown threat poised to destroy the world as we know it. While a classic premise for a creature feature, it is a story that fans of the MonsterVerse are eager to experience, especially with the promise of a brand new antagonist lurking in the shadows.
Although another showdown between Kong and Godzilla is inevitable, it is hardly the sole catalyst for the events in "Godzilla x Kong" — there are layers to this antagonistic dynamic that can be traced back to eons. In the film's official trailer, we see Godzilla going on the offensive in his fights with Kong, which includes blasting pink atomic breath in his direction, perhaps in an attempt to cement his status as the King of the Monsters. Kong's mere presence is a threat to Godzilla's territorial instincts, and they might engage in a fight because of these underlying reasons, which will ultimately become inconsequential in the face of a larger apex predator willing to turn the world into rubble.
In an early screening of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" that was attended by /Film's Bill Bria, Wingard explained the Godzilla vs. Kong rematch is "not as straightforward" as it might seem. Let's dive into that.
A misunderstanding between Titans in Godzilla x Kong
The "Godzilla x Kong" teaser revealed the antagonist Skar King, although much is unknown about his motivations (save for his need to rule over Hollow Earth and his willingness to wage all-out war). A conflict between Godzilla and Kong undercuts their potential team-up against this colossal force, which could mean that their showdown in the film will be caused by a misunderstanding waiting to be resolved. Wingard explained the complicated motivations of the characters during the fight, which was inspired by a classic scene in John Carpenter's "They Live":
"There is a rematch in this movie [between Godzilla and Kong], but it's not as straightforward as that. That's too easy. It's more complicated. These monsters are characters. And the concept of the battle between them in this film was something that was inspired by my favorite movie, 'They Live.' If you've seen that film, that's a movie where the best action scene in the movie is not the villain versus the hero, it's the two heroes fighting each other because of a misunderstanding. So, that was one of the things that I was really, really excited about going into this movie."
Here, Wingard is referring to the lengthy, hilariously terrific alley brawl between Nada (Roddy Piper) and Frank (Keith David) in "They Live", where the two wrestle one another to ridiculous extents when Frank refuses to consider Nada's perspective. It is a fight born purely out of misunderstanding, and the well-meaning stubbornness of a man unwilling to indulge in anything divorced from his reality. Once this misunderstanding is resolved, the two become allies against a greater evil, a sentiment bound to be mirrored in the Godzilla versus Kong showdown.
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" releases in theaters on March 29, 2024.