Godzilla X Kong's Director Found His Hairy Muse In A Michael Mann Movie

It may be hard to think of the famous King Kong as anything but a giant, scary gorilla, but the character has also always been a metaphor. As Quentin Tarantino had a character point out in one of the best scenes in "Inglourious Basterds," Kong's basic story is a clear parallel for the plight of enslaved people taken to the U.S.

That might sound like a progressive allegory, as the chaos Kong wreaks on New York could be seen as karmic justice for the U.S.' history of racism and slavery, but the execution was pretty questionable. There've been decades of debate over whether Kong's story is a critique of racism or an endorsement of it. "This is, again, a big, Black man — right? — a big, black ape who is absolutely obsessed with whiteness and particularly white women," said media studies professor Robin R. Means Coleman in a 2017 NPR interview. "That's the low-hanging fruit of Black metaphors."

In recent interpretations, however, there's been an effort to detangle the racial aspects of the character. 2017's "Kong: Skull Island" featured a far more diverse cast in general, which helped make any racial connotations of Kong's story fade into the background. Likewise, the upcoming "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" doesn't seem to have any interest at all in commenting on Black masculinity and the way it's perceived. As director Adam Wingard explained to SFX magazine, he's just interested in commenting on masculinity in general: