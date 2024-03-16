Cool Stuff: Saltburn Funko POPs Are Coming, But No Grave Banging Or Bath Slurping

While I'm sure there are some fans out there disappointed that the "Saltburn" figures do not include a gravemound for Oliver to thrust into or a bathtub filled with Felix's remains to slurp up (or the fact Oliver's figure is wearing clothes), the Midsummer Night's Dream party clothes are the perfect outfits for the official POPs. Felix and Oliver's relationship is the central story of "Saltburn," and these costumes evoke some of the strongest visual storytelling of the entire film. Felix's gold angel wings are reminiscent of Icarus in Greek mythology, the one who flew too close to the sun and met his demise because of it. He was also the son of Daedalus, the architect behind the labyrinth of Crete. The Saltburn estate is its own labyrinth, and Felix metaphorically "flies too close to the sun" by failing to clock the numerous red flags of Oliver's behavior in favor of naively assuming the best of him.

Meanwhile, Oliver's horns are representative of the Minotaur in the story of Icarus, as well as the Minotaur statue that sits at the center of the Saltburn estate. The half-man, half-bull creature is often used to represent the selfishness and arrogance of man, the display of someone "bull-headed." However, as he's wearing antlers and not horns, he is able to fawn, or try and win favor with flattery. But as the Minotaur statue is in the middle of the Saltburn hedge maze, it's a tell-tale sign that Oliver was never trapped in the "Paradise Lost" labyrinth of "Saltburn" — he was always at the center.

