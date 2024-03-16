Cool Stuff: Saltburn Funko POPs Are Coming, But No Grave Banging Or Bath Slurping
It's murder on the dancefloor but you better not kill the groove, and the best way to avoid that is by showing your love and appreciation for Felix Catton and Oliver Quick. The latest feature from Academy Award-winning writer/director Emerald Fennell, "Saltburn," is a movie she made specifically to arouse and disturb audiences and one that people couldn't stop talking about throughout 2023. Even more, people haven't stopped making gifts and fandom merch in honor of the film. This is typically a surefire sign that one of the bigger-named companies needs to step in with some officially licensed memorabilia, and Funko has heard the siren call of the "Saltburn" army. Funko is releasing a new collection of POP! vinyl figures of Jacob Elordi's Felix and Barry Keoghan's Oliver, both dressed in the outfits worn for Oliver's Midsummer Night's Dream-themed birthday party.
The Felix Catton Funko POP is about 4 inches tall, wearing a white tank top with gold angel wings and holding a bottle of beer. Meanwhile, Oliver wears his embroidered open-chested suit and antlers, making his figure stand about 5-and-a-quarter inches tall. Both figures retail for $12 each before taxes or shipping and handling. Lots of people get lost in Saltburn, but you don't have to be one of them. The figures were first launched on March 13 via Funko's website and will likely start appearing at brick-and-mortar stores or through online retailers like Amazon at a later date. Note that this is not a pre-order situation, but one where you can sign up for notifications from Funko when the figures become available for pre-order.
These are the perfect figures for Saltburn
While I'm sure there are some fans out there disappointed that the "Saltburn" figures do not include a gravemound for Oliver to thrust into or a bathtub filled with Felix's remains to slurp up (or the fact Oliver's figure is wearing clothes), the Midsummer Night's Dream party clothes are the perfect outfits for the official POPs. Felix and Oliver's relationship is the central story of "Saltburn," and these costumes evoke some of the strongest visual storytelling of the entire film. Felix's gold angel wings are reminiscent of Icarus in Greek mythology, the one who flew too close to the sun and met his demise because of it. He was also the son of Daedalus, the architect behind the labyrinth of Crete. The Saltburn estate is its own labyrinth, and Felix metaphorically "flies too close to the sun" by failing to clock the numerous red flags of Oliver's behavior in favor of naively assuming the best of him.
Meanwhile, Oliver's horns are representative of the Minotaur in the story of Icarus, as well as the Minotaur statue that sits at the center of the Saltburn estate. The half-man, half-bull creature is often used to represent the selfishness and arrogance of man, the display of someone "bull-headed." However, as he's wearing antlers and not horns, he is able to fawn, or try and win favor with flattery. But as the Minotaur statue is in the middle of the Saltburn hedge maze, it's a tell-tale sign that Oliver was never trapped in the "Paradise Lost" labyrinth of "Saltburn" — he was always at the center.
Sign up to get notified about the "Saltburn" Funko release date by clicking here.