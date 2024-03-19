The Correct Order To Watch The Scream Movies
The "Scream" franchise is still alive and stabbing. The horror series began back in 1996 with Wes Craven's surprise hit, and it's continued on over the decades. Recently, "Scream 7" fell apart after star Melissa Barrera was fired from the franchise, and the film's director, Christopher Landon, subsequently walked away from the project. Now, however, it looks like the seventh film in the series is back on track, with franchise creator Kevin Williamson on board to direct and original star Neve Campbell returning.
With "Scream" back in the news, you might be suddenly inspired to revisit the franchise from the beginning. However, you might also be wondering where to start, since the numbering system of the series is a little out of whack.
Don't worry, we're here to help.
What's your favorite scary movie?
Released in 1996, the original "Scream" caught everyone's attention with its unique premise: what if the teens in a slasher movie were aware of the rules of slasher movies? Could they use their knowledge of horror movies to survive? The meta-narrative helped make "Scream" a slasher pic unlike any other, and the end result was a sleeper hit at the box office. At the time of release, the horror genre had grown somewhat stale, and "Scream" helped revitalize things. Horror was back on top. Lots of people think of "Scream" as a comedy, and I think that has something to do with the parody "Scary Movie" franchise. But while there's definitely humor in the "Scream" movies, they are, first and foremost, horror pics, and the horror is often graphic and disturbing. And that horror continues on. The fans can't get enough.
As of now, there are six films in the franchise. There's also a TV show, but since we're only dealing with the movies here, we won't worry about that. Let's stick with the movies, and also the correct order to view them. There's no secret trick here: the best order is the release order, as the storylines are continuous across the films. You can view the first film on its own, but the sequels don't really work like that.
Here's the correct order: start with "Scream" (1996), then continue with "Scream 2" (1997), "Scream 3" (2000) and "Scream 4" (2011). These first four films are all directed by Wes Craven. "Scream 4" would be Craven's final film, as he died in 2015.
The legacy continues
After "Scream 4," the franchise went into hibernation for a while, waiting for a revival. That revival came in 2022, and here's where things get slightly confusing if you're not paying close attention. 2022 saw the release of "Scream," which, despite its title, is not a remake or a reboot. It's a sequel — and the fifth film in the franchise. So "Scream" 2022 is actually "Scream 5," and the film to watch after you make it through "Scream 4."
After "Scream" in 2022 came the sixth film in the franchise, "Scream VI," released in 2023. As the numbering confirms, it's the next sequel in the series and contains elements that go all the way back to the original "Scream" from 1996. And there you have it! The correct order to watch the films.
If you're wondering where to watch them, well, I can help with that, too. Here's where the movies are streaming in the United States.
- "Scream" (1996) — Max
- "Scream 2" (1997) — Max
- "Scream 3" (2000) — Max
- "Scream 4" (2011) — Max
- "Scream" (2022) — Hulu and Paramount+
- "Scream VI" (2023) — Paramount +
Yes, it is annoying that they're not all streaming (screaming?) in the same place, but that's how things go these days.