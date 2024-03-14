Cool Stuff: Bull Airs Unveils Awesome, Unofficial Back To The Future Part II Shoes & Clothing

Considering the Nike Air MAGs have only ever really been available at insane prices, this custom Bull Airs release is about as affordable as they get while still delivering the quality of real Nike shoes. (Bull Airs creations use repurposed, bought Nike shoes that fall under the "right of first purchase or right of first doctrine," thus allowing resale as marked genuine Nike product.)

First, there's a normal pair of Nike Air MAGs that will cost you $450, and there will only be 88 pairs available in men's sizes ranging from size 4 to size 18. But there's also a pair that will actually light up, and those will be $650 and available in the same size range. If you want to make your kid the coolest on the block, there will be a children's version available for $150, with youth sizes ranging from 1 to 3.5.

Next, taking a cue from Doc Brown's visit to the future, the "Great Scott – Long Horns" take a cue from Doc's bright yellow coat, red Hawaiian-style shirt, and the chrome shades that double as the "Back to the Future Part II" version of a Apple Vision Pro, but somehow far less dorky. There will be 50 pairs of these in men's sizes ranging from size 4 to size 18,and they'll cost $350. These will also have a children's version available for $150 in youth sizes 1 to 3.5

If you're in the market for a bargain, so to speak, you can grab both a pair of the light-up Nike Air MAGs and the Great Scotts for a total of $850, but there will only be 20 slots available for such a set, so you'll want to act fast.

All shoes will go up for pre-order starting at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, March 15 at the Bull Airs website, and they're bound to go quickly, so don't wait. If they don't sell out earlier, they'll only be up for pre-order for a week, and they'll ship sometime in July, if not sooner.

But that's not all the "Back to the Future Part II" goods that Bull Airs will be offering up.