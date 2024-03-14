Cool Stuff: Bull Airs Unveils Awesome, Unofficial Back To The Future Part II Shoes & Clothing
When /Film published the massive 2023 Holiday Gift Guide last year, we highlighted an incredibly cool custom sneaker shop delivering amazing kicks with designs inspired by your favorite movies and TV shows. From "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" to "RoboCop" and even "Captain Planet," the sneaker kings at Bull Airs have been churning out some outstanding custom creations. But their latest offering just might be the best.
Inspired by "Back to the Future Part II" (but not official merchandise), Bull Airs is releasing their own custom Nike Air MAG sneakers that take a cue from the self-lacing shoes that appear in the time traveling sequel. No, they don't self-lace, but they look just like the shoes seen in the movie, albeit with a little bit of a Bull Airs touch. But that's not all; they also have a pair of shoes based on Doc Brown's vibrant, futuristic fashion, as well as a collection of jackets and shoes that will remind fans of Marty McFly Jr., the DeLorean Time Machine, both of the movie's most prominent hoverboards, and more.
Take a look at Bull Airs unofficial "Back to the Future Part II" sneaker and clothing collection below.
I gotta check this out, Doc
Considering the Nike Air MAGs have only ever really been available at insane prices, this custom Bull Airs release is about as affordable as they get while still delivering the quality of real Nike shoes. (Bull Airs creations use repurposed, bought Nike shoes that fall under the "right of first purchase or right of first doctrine," thus allowing resale as marked genuine Nike product.)
First, there's a normal pair of Nike Air MAGs that will cost you $450, and there will only be 88 pairs available in men's sizes ranging from size 4 to size 18. But there's also a pair that will actually light up, and those will be $650 and available in the same size range. If you want to make your kid the coolest on the block, there will be a children's version available for $150, with youth sizes ranging from 1 to 3.5.
Next, taking a cue from Doc Brown's visit to the future, the "Great Scott – Long Horns" take a cue from Doc's bright yellow coat, red Hawaiian-style shirt, and the chrome shades that double as the "Back to the Future Part II" version of a Apple Vision Pro, but somehow far less dorky. There will be 50 pairs of these in men's sizes ranging from size 4 to size 18,and they'll cost $350. These will also have a children's version available for $150 in youth sizes 1 to 3.5
If you're in the market for a bargain, so to speak, you can grab both a pair of the light-up Nike Air MAGs and the Great Scotts for a total of $850, but there will only be 20 slots available for such a set, so you'll want to act fast.
All shoes will go up for pre-order starting at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, March 15 at the Bull Airs website, and they're bound to go quickly, so don't wait. If they don't sell out earlier, they'll only be up for pre-order for a week, and they'll ship sometime in July, if not sooner.
But that's not all the "Back to the Future Part II" goods that Bull Airs will be offering up.
Whoa, this is heavy
Taking a cue from the various 2015 details of "Back to the Future Part II", there's also a custom clothing line inspired by the movie that will go on sale alongside the shoes. To go with your Nike Air MAGs, there's also a jacket that looks just like the one that Marty McFly Jr. wears in the movie (which Marty McFly himself dons when he pretends to be his future son).
Another jacket is a shimmering chrome color and features a variety of iconography ties to the DeLorean time machine, including the flux capacitor, a Mr. Fusion logo, and more. The bag features a graphic patch showing the DeLorean traveling back in time and leaving a trail of fire behind it.
The final jacket also takes a cue from Doc Brown's future fashion, with a yellow exterior and an interior design that replicates his Hawaiian shirt from the movie, and yes, that design is very accurate to how it appears in the movie. On top of that, you can actually buy the Hawaiian shirt itself, if you're in the market for some cosplaying gear.
Otherwise, there are a handful of shirts, including one designed with the color scheme and visual style of Mattel's hoverboard (which required a lot of movie magic), and another that has repurposed the logo of the Pit Bull hoverboard to be for Pit Bull Airs (clever!). Another shirt uses the patch design from the DeLorean jacket, while one more highlights some iconic props from the movie, such as Gray's Sports Almanac, Pepsi Perfect, a case of plutonium, and of course, the Nike Air MAGs.
It's not clear how much the jackets and shirts will cost, so you'll just have to find out when they go on sale this Friday with the shoes.