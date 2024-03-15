Oscar Winner The Zone Of Interest Has Incredible Visual Effects You Never Would Have Noticed

Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest" is one of the most disturbing movies you'll ever see. It's also one of the best films of 2023, and feels absolutely essential to watch given the atrocities that are happening in the world right now. The film just won an Oscar for Best Sound at the Academy Awards ceremony this past weekend, and while everyone's attention will shortly return to the films of 2024 and beyond (if it hasn't already), we have one more excuse for us to talk about the craft that went into making this vital work of art.

BeforesAndAfters led us to this cool video from One of Us, a visual effects studio that worked on "The Zone of Interest." While visual effects reels like these are often circulated for big, expensive projects like Marvel movies or HBO's "Game of Thrones" and highlight things like digital set extensions that usually go into building out the sprawling worlds of the MCU or King's Landing, this one is a little different. There are some set extensions, yes — particularly when it comes to inserting an active version of the Auschwitz concentration camp into the background of several shots. But to me, the most notable element of this video is what the effects took away from the shots, rather than what they added: Cameras, sound equipment, lighting equipment, and more were all stationed within Glazer and cinematographer Lukasz Zal's shots, and it was up to the VFX team to remove them to create a seamless, transporting experience for audiences.