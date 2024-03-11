The Actual Best Movie Sound Of 2024 Won The Oscar (Not The Loudest)

It isn't always true that a cacophonous work of cinema takes home the Academy Award for Best Sound (or what used to be "Oscars" before Design and Mixing were combined into one category), but I can't think of the last time a genuinely quiet movie won this award.

Then again, Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest" might've been, in terms of subject matter, the loudest movie of 2023. It shouldn't have been. 80 years after Allied forces began liberating Axis-operated concentration camps at the end of World War II, we should be crystal clear on the topic of genocide. We should've been clear on it then. But rather than learn from history, we remain determined to repeat its most despicable mistakes.

And as "The Zone of Interest" makes abundantly clear throughout its harrowingly placid 104-minute runtime, these really aren't mistakes. The monsters who executed the Third Reich's Final Solution were mostly middle-management milquetoasts who bought into a myth of genetic superiority and sought advancement by exterminating as many Jewish people as possible.

Christian Friedel's happily married Rudolf Höss is a man unpricked by conscience. He takes his kids swimming and horse riding, and, visually, it's all very lovely. He's a good father. He's also the commandant of the Auschwitz death camp, which is right next door to his meticulously maintained estate. We don't see much of Auschwitz or its internees in "The Zone of Interest," but we do hear murmurs of their liquidation in the near distance. We hear a lot of things. All of it is unsettling, and none of it is in the foreground. And that is why Glazer's film deserved to win this Oscar over the (masterfully applied) sonic fury of "Oppenheimer."