A Deleted Scene From The Godfather Provoked A 'Pissed Off' James Caan

The films of Francis Ford Coppola, at their core, are all about family. That theme goes for behind the camera as well as in front of it; according to interviews with Coppola on the Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD special features of the "Godfather" films, the director wished for the actors portraying the Corleone crime family to feel as much like a real family as possible before cameras began rolling. So, prior to making "The Godfather," Coppola arranged for the primary family members — Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, John Cazale and Talia Shire — to meet at an Italian restaurant in New York City, have dinner together and improvise as their characters the entire time.

With all that preparation, and the fact that the filmmakers were adapting Mario Puzo's 400-page novel into what became a three-hour movie whose narrative spans the length of a decade on screen, it stands to reason that there would be a ton of material developed and shot for the film that didn't make it into the final cut. Sadly, one of these sequences was a lengthy scene involving Sonny Corleone (Caan), whose character had a lot more to do during the section of the film where he takes over the family business while his father, Don Vito Corleone (Brando) is convalescing after an attempt on his life.

According to Coppola, Paramount Pictures executive Robert Evans had given the director a mandate about how long "The Godfather" was to be, and even though Evans eventually acquiesced to a runtime of 175 minutes, a good chunk of footage had to be let go. When Caan first saw the finished film and realized that a scene that meant a lot to him had been cut, he was so incensed that he walked out of the screening.