The Star Trek: Discovery Crew Had A Touching Ritual They'd Follow Every Single Day [SXSW 2024]

The crew of the U.S.S. Discovery will sign off on their final transmission this year when "Star Trek: Discovery" comes to an end after 5 seasons. The first "Star Trek" show of the Paramount+ era has gone through plenty of highs and lows across 55 episodes and counting, but with the end in sight, it's the perfect time for the cast and crew to reflect on the best memories they have from years spent bringing the series to life.

Cast members were in attendance for the world premiere of "Discovery" season 5 at South By Southwest this week (as was /Film's Jacob Hall), where star Wilson Cruz fondly recalled a particularly wholesome on-set tradition the entire cast participated in. Cruz, who plays Dr. Hugh Culber in the show, replied to a question about the cast's favorite set memories by explaining that specific crew members were given the spotlight each day. "I will also add one other thing that I just thought was beautiful [...] every day, we would start the day, before we did anything, they would bring everybody on set so that we could have crew appreciation," Cruz recalled.

The love for the below-the-line workers on "Discovery" apparently went far beyond a shout-out or polite round of applause. "We would pick one member of the crew who, that day, whenever you see them, you would thank them for their work and for the way that they show up every day," Cruz added.