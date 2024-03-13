Cool Stuff: Captain Enoch & Thrawn's Night Troopers Are Now Creepy Star Wars Figures [Exclusive]
Last year, the Disney+ series "Ahsoka" took us to an entirely new galaxy in the "Star Wars" universe. It was there that we found Ezra Bridger, the missing Jedi hero, and Grand Admiral Thrawn, the plotting villain that Ezra disappeared with at the end of "Star Wars Rebels" (but had a long history in "Star Wars" before that). Along with seeing Thrawn's smug blue face in live-action, we also met a new villain named Captain Enoch, a unique golden-faced stormtrooper who leads a new contingent of terrifying stormtroopers known as Night Troopers. Basically zombified versions of the classic white-clad combatants, these troopers have dirty, cracked armor and accents of red, gray, and gold sporadically wrapped, splashed, and cracked on their signature gear.
Aside from giving cosplayers a couple of new ideas for the next Star Wars Celebration or Comic-Con, Captain Enoch and Thrawn's Night Troopers will soon join the ever-expanding roster of "Star Wars" action figures. /Film is proud to exclusively reveal a four-pack of "Star Wars" action figures that will let collectors add Captain Enoch and three unique Night Troopers to the 3.75-inch line of collectible toys in Hasbro's Vintage Collection. While Captain Enoch and the Night Troopers may sound like something from a dark Elton John variant, these soldiers from Thrawn's army are quite the force to be reckoned with, and they can soon be on your shelf.
Take a closer look at the Captain Enoch and Night Troopers action figures below, and find out when and where you can order them.
Thrawn. Thrawn. Thrawn.
Here's the official description for the new action figure pack featuring Captain Enoch and Thrawn's Night Troopers, directly from Hasbro:
Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAPTAIN ENOCH & THRAWN'S NIGHT TROOPERS figure pack inspired by the characters' appearances in STAR WARS: AHSOKA. These figures feature premium detail, entertainment-inspired collector grade deco (including unique helmet and suit deco on all 4 figures) and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line. Includes 4 figures and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including blasters.
As you can see, each of the Night Troopers has a unique paint job, with certain pieces of armor turned gray and cracks of gold paint at various points. What's particularly cool about the Night Trooper figure design is that the red wrappings have actually been molded as part of each figure rather than simply being painted on the armor, adding a nice bit of texture to their appearance. Each of them also comes with a standard-issue stormtrooper blaster as an accessory.
Meanwhile, Captain Enoch comes equipped with his own unique blaster, as well as that lower-half tunic around his waist, which also has a blaster holster. Unlike the Night Troopers, he doesn't have any red wrapping, but he does have significantly more gold accents, with sections of his armor having been completely covered in golden paint. As we saw in "Ahsoka," it's Enoch's face that's the most unsettling, giving us a statuesque expression on the helmet of a stormtrooper.
Imperial March is here!
The Star Wars: Vintage Collection action figures for Captain Enoch and Thrawn's Night Troopers will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and additional fan channel retailers starting at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 14. At a later date, the figures will also be available from DisneyStore.com. But they won't be shipping until this summer.
These new figures are part of Lucasfilm's month-long merchandise initiative: Imperial March. Throughout the month of March, every Wednesday will see the unveiling of new action figures, toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, and more with a special spotlight on the various villains of the "Star Wars" universe. For all the updates each week, you should stay tuned to StarWars.com/Imperial March and see what goodies you might want to get your hands on.