Cool Stuff: Captain Enoch & Thrawn's Night Troopers Are Now Creepy Star Wars Figures [Exclusive]

Last year, the Disney+ series "Ahsoka" took us to an entirely new galaxy in the "Star Wars" universe. It was there that we found Ezra Bridger, the missing Jedi hero, and Grand Admiral Thrawn, the plotting villain that Ezra disappeared with at the end of "Star Wars Rebels" (but had a long history in "Star Wars" before that). Along with seeing Thrawn's smug blue face in live-action, we also met a new villain named Captain Enoch, a unique golden-faced stormtrooper who leads a new contingent of terrifying stormtroopers known as Night Troopers. Basically zombified versions of the classic white-clad combatants, these troopers have dirty, cracked armor and accents of red, gray, and gold sporadically wrapped, splashed, and cracked on their signature gear.

Aside from giving cosplayers a couple of new ideas for the next Star Wars Celebration or Comic-Con, Captain Enoch and Thrawn's Night Troopers will soon join the ever-expanding roster of "Star Wars" action figures. /Film is proud to exclusively reveal a four-pack of "Star Wars" action figures that will let collectors add Captain Enoch and three unique Night Troopers to the 3.75-inch line of collectible toys in Hasbro's Vintage Collection. While Captain Enoch and the Night Troopers may sound like something from a dark Elton John variant, these soldiers from Thrawn's army are quite the force to be reckoned with, and they can soon be on your shelf.

Take a closer look at the Captain Enoch and Night Troopers action figures below, and find out when and where you can order them.