How To Watch Drive-Away Dolls At Home

"Drive-Away Dolls" may be fresh out in theaters, but the wild (and wildly entertaining) road trip comedy from Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke has already reached one destination quicker than expected: it's now available on digital platforms.

If you missed your chance to catch "Drive-Away Dolls" in cinemas — which, given the lackluster box office impression it made during its late February debut, wouldn't be surprising — you can still watch the ribald queer comedy from the comfort of your living room for about the price of two matinee tickets. The movie is currently available to rent or own on premium video-on-demand platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play. Each platform seems to be offering a 4K Ultra HD rental option for $19.99, while some also include a purchase price of $29.99. When it comes to the film's rollout on the home market, though, "Drive-Away Dolls" still has some road left to travel.

Details about the home media release for "Drive-Away Dolls" have not yet been announced, so pricing for DVD and Blu-ray versions of the film and information about any potential bonus features or special editions remains to be seen. This isn't surprising, seeing as the film only hit theaters less than a month ago. Still, given the fact that Coen and Cooke's story about two lesbian best friends entangled in a dangerous mix-up has been in the making for at least two decades, the movie definitely deserves a well-planned home release with plenty of insightful making-of featurettes. Coen first co-wrote the film with his wife and longtime collaborator Cooke (who has worked as an editor on several Coen Brothers films) in the mid-aughts, but the unabashedly gay flick didn't go into production until 2022.