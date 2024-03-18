Japan's Answer To Disney's Bambi Traumatized Children - And Inspired A Famous Anime

What's the most shocking moment in children's cinema? The death of Bambi's mother in Disney's 1942 classic titled, well, "Bambi," has to be up there. It's bloodless (she's shot offscreen by a hunter as she and Bambi run, then when Bambi calls her for her it's as if she evaporated), but more impactful because of that; the movie doesn't revel in the death, it's just a matter of life.

The animals in "Bambi" are less humanized than in later Disney pictures. They're drawn and live as real beasts; even what little dialogue there is in "Bambi" feels like a creative compromise. The incomprehensible force named Man snatching away Bambi's mother is the reality for deer dogged by hunters. Notice too how Bambi's mother dies in the winter; it's not just to make the scene extra moody, but because winter is the season of death. The film then jumps ahead to spring and when it reintroduces Bambi, he's grown into a young stag; his childhood ended that snowy day. It's all the unforgiving circle of life (a la "The Lion King," the other Disney movie with the heart-shattering death of an animal parent).

Steven Spielberg has said the death of Bambi's mother affected him, both as a storyteller and a person (it helped him realize that his parents would go one day). When Spielberg was producing the animated dinosaur picture "The Land Before Time," he pushed for the death of Littlefoot's mother, citing "Bambi" and the need to teach kids about death.

Another animated film that feels inspired by "Bambi" is 1978's "Ringing Bell," a Japanese short about an innocent lamb who loses everything. If you think "Bambi" is bad, "Ringing Bell" is worse!