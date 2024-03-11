Cool Stuff: Loungefly Launches New COLLECTIV Accessories Line With Star Wars And Loki Gear
While Funko keeps churning out endless vinyl collectibles with the Funko POP line of figures and the many other lines of pop culture paraphernalia, its brand Loungefly is delivering stylish accessories that pay tribute to the movies and TV shows that we love. Along with their famous mini backpacks, there are also wallets, crossbody bags, and even full-size backpacks featuring everything from Ant-Man to Zuko. But today, Loungefly is about to get a little more upscale.
Loungefly has unveiled the new COLLECTIV line of high-end accessories, combining a love of pop culture and fashion for a series of bags and wallets that offer a more subtle showcase of beloved films and TV shows. The line is kicking off with a set of accessories inspired by two of Disney's biggest franchises: "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
On one side, fans will be green with envy when they see the sleek "Loki"-inspired wallet, convertible tote bag, cross-body bag, and full-size backpack featuring the iconography of the God of Mischief from Marvel Comics and the MCU. Meanwhile, "Star Wars" fans can start a rebellion of their own with a Rebel Alliance collection that also includes a wallet, convertible bag, laptop bag, and full-size backpack, all with a color scheme inspired by the daring pilots fighting against the Empire from their trusty X-wings.
Take a look at Loungefly's new COLLECTIV collection below, and find out when and where you can get it.
Accessorized for mischief
Since Loungefly's COLLECTIV line is intended to be a more high-end assembly of accessories, they come with a bit of a higher price tag than the usual Loungefly accessories. For example, this little "Loki" wallet featuring the golden, horned helmet of the God of Mischief and an interior featuring artwork inspired by Marvel Comics is going to cost you $50.
Personally, I wish Loungefly's COLLECTIV logo wasn't quite so prominent, in order to make the collection a little more subtle. But at the same time, high fashion accessories are always touting a prominent logo so everybody can see where their cool accessories came from, so it makes sense.
Next up, we've got a convertible cross-body bag that turns Loki's helmet into a pattern that feels reminiscent of various fashion logos from over the years. This particular cross-body bag can be situated horizontally or vertically, depending on how mischievous you're feeling that day.
The back of the bag also includes a stitched logo of Loki's helmet, adding a little more iconography to the accessory. Though you can't see it in the pictures above, the interior also includes artwork that is similar to the wallet. This one is going to cost you $65.
God of Accessories
In order to carry around the various tools you need for mischief, this convertible tote bag can hold much more than the cross-body bag. Furthermore, you can see that there's a flap partially concealing straps that will turn the back into a little backpack for easier travel. I gotta say, the colors and iconography for "Loki" lend themselves rather well to fashion accessories. If you're not familiar with the character, you might not even realize these are Marvel-inspired items.
Of course, if you look inside the bag, there's the same golden printed artwork featuring Loki and the "God of Mischief" moniker. There are also little flaps and compartments to keep everything organized, including little straps for writing utensils and zipper pouches for storing Infinity Stones. The convertible tote bag costs $85.
For those who have more than Infinity Stones to cart around, there is this full-size backpack. Using the same helmet pattern, the exterior of the backpack is a subtle tribute to "Loki, but the interior is chock full of the artwork adorning the inside of all the other accessories, complete with a prominent illustration on the top flap of the bag.
This bag leans a little more into showing off Loki since the straps have "God of Mischief" printed vertically on them. But it still looks incredibly cool, and the interior is full of so much space for everything from a computer to ancient tomes about Asgard. This full-size backpack is going to set you back $125.
Carrying the Rebellion
Over on the "Star Wars" side of things, the design touts the franchise a little more obviously than the "Loki" gear. But that's mostly because "Star Wars" as a franchise isn't quite as fashion-forward as the Gods of Asgard. To begin with, we have a full-size backpack using the colors of Rebel Alliance pilots, combining bright orange with gray. There are also Rebel Alliance symbols across the top of the bag and one stitched into the back. A little pilot helmet adorns the front flag, and X-wings zoom down the straps. If you're wondering what the interior looks like, you can get an idea with some of the interior shots of the other "Star Wars" accessories below. You can pick this one up for $125.
Mixing things up a little bit, the "Star Wars" collection offers this laptop bag, designed for carefully carrying a computer and any other items you might need for the workday. It wasn't until "Andor" that we truly saw the messy bureaucratic side of "Star Wars," and this bag will certainly come in handy for carrying around paperwork from the post-Empire clean-up.
As you can see, the inside of the bag is adorned with a schematic-style print that shows off the X-wing from various angles and even the Millennium Falcon. There are also extra flaps and straps for holding various items, though there doesn't appear to be a lightsaber holder. You're gonna need $75 to order this one.
A fashion rebellion
Next, we've got another convertible bag. Like the "Loki" option, this one can be worn vertically or horizontally. The straps feature flying X-wings, and there's a Rebel Alliance symbol stitched on the back. Meanwhile, the interior has a print that pops a bit more than the other bags, with an X-wing flying out from the inside. Grab this bag for $80.
And finally, we've come to the "Star Wars" wallet, which is a billfold rather than a zip-around wallet that fans out. There's just a hint of the interior print when you open it up, along with the Rebel Alliance symbols and X-wings. There's also a bright orange button featuring the iconic logo as well.
It's a shame there isn't a transparent pouch for an ID, but I suppose that just doesn't look as cool in a high-end accessory. Not everything fashionable is meant to be functional, and that's something that we'll just have to accept, even in a galaxy far, far away. The wallet can be yours for $50.
All of these accessories, including the jackets you can see at the top of the page, will be available starting Tuesday, March 12, over at Loungefly's new COLLECTIV area in the online shop. There's a countdown happening over there now, so get ready!