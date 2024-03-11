Cool Stuff: Loungefly Launches New COLLECTIV Accessories Line With Star Wars And Loki Gear

While Funko keeps churning out endless vinyl collectibles with the Funko POP line of figures and the many other lines of pop culture paraphernalia, its brand Loungefly is delivering stylish accessories that pay tribute to the movies and TV shows that we love. Along with their famous mini backpacks, there are also wallets, crossbody bags, and even full-size backpacks featuring everything from Ant-Man to Zuko. But today, Loungefly is about to get a little more upscale.

Loungefly has unveiled the new COLLECTIV line of high-end accessories, combining a love of pop culture and fashion for a series of bags and wallets that offer a more subtle showcase of beloved films and TV shows. The line is kicking off with a set of accessories inspired by two of Disney's biggest franchises: "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On one side, fans will be green with envy when they see the sleek "Loki"-inspired wallet, convertible tote bag, cross-body bag, and full-size backpack featuring the iconography of the God of Mischief from Marvel Comics and the MCU. Meanwhile, "Star Wars" fans can start a rebellion of their own with a Rebel Alliance collection that also includes a wallet, convertible bag, laptop bag, and full-size backpack, all with a color scheme inspired by the daring pilots fighting against the Empire from their trusty X-wings.

Take a look at Loungefly's new COLLECTIV collection below, and find out when and where you can get it.