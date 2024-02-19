Cool Stuff: You're Gonna Like These Funko POPs. They're All Right. They're GoodFellas

As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a Funko POP. Actually, that's entirely possible now, thanks to the POP Yourself program available both in-store and online. But if you're not in the market to turn yourself into a vinyl collectible, maybe you'd like to collect the characters from one of Martin Scorsese's classic films, "GoodFellas."

Funko

Since "The Godfather" joined the roster of Funko POPs vinyl figures inspired by movies not too long ago, it only makes sense for another classic mob movie to get the same treatment. The "GoodFellas" Funko POPs give us pretty much every character that you'd want included. There's Ray Liotta as Henry Hill, before he got all coked out and paranoid, Robert De Niro as the enforcer Jimmy Conway, standing like a gentleman, and Joe Pesci as the mouthy and reckless Tommy De Vito, and don't you dare call him funny.

But that's not all, because there's also an exclusive featuring a "GoodFellas" character that's only available at the Funko Shop.