Cool Stuff: Wednesday Funko POPs & Loungefly Bags Bring Jenna Ortega's Goth Style Home
It's been almost a full year since the first season of "Wednesday" arrived on Netflix, starring Jenna Ortega's sardonic goth teenage student-turned-detective version of the "Addams Family" character. But since the show premiered after Halloween, it looks like Netflix wanted to wait until it was prime time for the creepy and kooky character to begin a proper merchandise push from the usual suspects like Funko and Loungefly.
While we wait for a second season of "Wednesday" to come to fruition, a small collection of Funko POPs and Loungefly bags and accessories inspired by Wednesday Addams have been released. Not only has Jenna Ortega and her black striped ensemble been brought to life in collectible figurine and mini backpack form, but her unlikely friend and polar opposite, Enid Sinclair, has been given a Funko POP too. Check out the new "Wednesday" collection from Funko and Loungefly below.
Wednesday Funko POPs
Considering the news about Funko having to toss tons of Funko POPs into a junkyard not too long ago, I think the company might be pulling back on just how many movie and TV characters get the vinyl figure treatment. After all, "Wednesday" has quite the ensemble of characters to choose from, but easily the most important are Wednesday and her new roommate Enid. And since Wednesday is the main character, she also gets a Funko Shop exclusive figure where she's playing the cello.
I must say, I always like the subtle touches of Funko POP figures that manage to bring a character to life in a simple way. In this case, it's the signature Funko POP's eyes being given that unamused half-daze that Wednesday is known for sporting. Meanwhile, Enid has just a touch of her pink eyeshadow.
The standard Wednesday Funko POP is $12 at Funko's website, but since Wednesday with the cello and Enid are exclusive figures, they cost a bit more at $15 each.
Loungefly's Wednesday bag and accessories
Over at Loungefly, Wednesday's dark fashion sense from Nevermore Academy gets turned into a collection of matching bags and accessories.
First up, there's the mini backpack, featuring a little version of Thing crouched near the top. The design of the bag includes the striped jacket and tie that make up Wednesday's school uniform. On the smaller side, there's a crossbody bag that doesn't borrow as much style from the wardrobe, but it still captures Wednesday's essence. The mini backpack costs $90 while the crossbody bag is $70.
For inside either bag, you can also snag a zip-around wallet or the more economical card holder, both featuring the Nevermore logo and the same color scheme. The wallet runs $40 while the card holder is just $20.
If you're interested in other "Wednesday" merch, it should come as no surprise that Hot Topic has you covered, and Boxlunch has an assortment of goodies inspired by the Netflix series as well.