Keira Knightley Was Never Told About Her Real Role In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

A fun piece of trivia you'll often hear about "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" is that Keira Knightley played Queen Padmé Amidala's handmaiden, Sabé. The character was notable because of how much she looked like Padmé; it allowed her to be easily disguised as the Queen during risky trips into enemy territory. Sabé's job was basically to make sure that if anyone tried to assassinate the real Queen, they'd kill her instead; it's not the best job in the world, but we're sure it pays well.

At the time, Knightley's involvement in the film wasn't noteworthy. It would be another two years before she starred in "Prince of Thieves," and another two years before she got her breakout role in "Pirates of the Caribbean." Back in 1999, she was an unknown actress playing a bit part, notable only in that she looked like Natalie Portman if you put them in the same makeup and outfit. Much like Lada Gaga's early pre-fame appearance in "The Sopranos," Knightley's role in the "Star Wars" franchise is only really notable because of things that happened outside the series. As Knightley herself put it in a 2004 interview, "I was basically an extra. I can't even remember George Lucas talking to me."

For such a minor role, however, there was a surprising amount of covertness involved. Knightley had to sign a "secrecy agreement" and she was only given her part of the script on the day of filming. As she explained: