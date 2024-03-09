What Deadpool Looks Like Without CGI

When the first "Deadpool" film rolled around in 2016, its project of proving the financial viability of offbeat, R-rated superhero films focusing more on humor, character and stunts than bloated CGI setpieces was a daunting one — but its ultimate success was unqualified. By grossing over $780 million worldwide on a budget of merely $58 million, it became a runaway success story that few other films in the genre can compare to.

It was a breath of fresh air for comic book and superhero fans in a lot of ways, beginning with the film's proud recognition of its own underdog status — endlessly poking fun at the limitations of its budget, its VFX, its licensing rights, et cetera. Then came the second film, with a nearly doubled budget but the same basic ethos: Keep it grounded, keep it fun. By holding fast to the same irreverent spirit, it managed to outgross the first.

Yet the "Deadpool" films, despite their relative emphasis on stunts and fights over CGI pyrotechnics compared to some of their Marvel counterparts, both feature an immense amount of CGI, even in shots that look "normal." The key to the functionality of the CGI is that all of it is employed carefully and occasionally hidden, so that its omnipresence doesn't clash with the movies' scrappy, street-level mood. To give you an idea of just how well the CGI work blends into "Deadpool," here are a few examples of what the movie looks like without it.