One Of Succession's Greatest Monsters Is Playing The Beloved Creator Of The Muppets In The SNL Movie

Jim Henson was a creative force of nature whose singular creative achievement continues to enchant adults and children alike 34 years after his tragically untimely death. Indeed, whether they're teaching us to count or goofing around with flesh-and-blood movie stars, we need the Muppets now more than ever. They're felt, furry joy machines that reflect their creator's humanistic vision of the world.

So if you find yourself tasked with portraying Henson in a film about the mid-1970s creation of "Saturday Night Live," you might want to cast an actor whose previous characters have embodied these noble qualities. If so, you might not immediately think of Nicholas Braun.

Best known for his portrayal of the clumsily conniving Cousin Greg on Jesse Armstrong's scathingly funny corporate media satire "Succession," Braun's characters tend to make our skin crawl. Okay, he was adorable as Zack Attack in "Sky High," but that was almost two decades ago when he was 16. He's a grown man now, and he specializes in jerks.

But he's set to be Henson in Jason Reitman's "SNL 1975," which the director co-wrote with his "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" collaborator Gil Kenan. Reitman has been assembling a massive ensemble cast over the last couple of months, and he's mostly avoided big names. Looking over his cast right now, Braun might be the biggest name he's gone with thus far.

Braun might also bring some other unwanted baggage to the production that has nothing to do with playing Cousin Greg.