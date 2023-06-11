Succession's Nicholas Braun Prepared To Play Greg By Awkwardly Approaching Strangers

There are a lot of clinger-onners orbiting the all-powerful (Murdoch inspired) Roy family in "Succession," and Greg is their galaxy's resident Pluto. He's a second-tier family member, despite his desperate attempts to make the "quad squad" happen, but he's definitely a staple in their universe. Despite being an unwanted presence without much to offer, the distant cousin manages to hang around for all four seasons. To train himself for such an uncomfortable social atmosphere, actor Nicholas Braun created awkward challenges to overcome before shooting.

Before even auditioning for the role, the actor immediately identified one of his character's key personality traits: "lurkiness."

"I think his lurkiness is a big part of his character," Braun explained on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "So I guess I wasn't a real lurker before this part. I'm one to leave a conversation quickly and Greg isn't."

Most people, like Braun, tend to get out of the way when they feel unwanted — not so for Greg. If Braun wanted to weasel his way onto the show and into a family that would constantly reject him, he would have to learn to think like his character. On the way to his audition, he started flexing this muscle of blind persistence.

"On my way to the test with Adam McKay and Jesse [Armstrong], our writer, I was getting flown and I was in the airport and I was like 'I need to figure out how to do this,'" the stand-out supporting actor recalled. "So I went into various shops and I just stood next to people. And then I would have a really mundane conversation about the headphones they're looking at, or the jewelry they're looking at the little gift shop."