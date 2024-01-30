SNL 1975 Movie Has Found Its Young Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, And John Belushi

Jason Reitman is staying mighty busy these days. Less than 24 hours after the release of the latest trailer for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," four major casting announcements were made for his next project, "SNL 1975." The film will attempt to tell the true story of what went on behind the scenes before the broadcast premiere of "Saturday Night Live" on NBC, highlighting the real-time bedlam with some of the most legendary names in American comedy. Reitman co-wrote the script with his "Ghostbusters" collaborator Gil Kenan and is basing the story on the firsthand accounts of those who were there. Lest we forget, Reitman's father is the legendary Ivan Reitman, so these comedy titans were the friends and colleagues of the family. If anyone can get serious insight, it's Reitman.

The first wave of cast announcements included some serious heavy hitters, with "The Fabelmans" star Gabriel LaBelle landing the role of Lorne Michaels, Cooper Hoffman of "Licorice Pizza" fame tackling sports television producer Dick Ebersol, and comedic genius Rachel Sennott ("Bottoms," "Shiva Baby," "Bodies Bodies Bodies") nabbing the role of "SNL" writer Rosie Shuster. Shortly thereafter, Deadline reported that the roles of "SNL" stars Gilda Radner, Laraine Newman, and Jane Curtin had been filled, with Ella Hunt, Emily Fairn, and Kim Matula playing the trio, respectively.

It's a fantastic mix of household names, relative unknowns, and stars on the rise, which feels apropos for a film about "Saturday Night Live." But today, The Hollywood Reporter announced the casting of four more juggernauts in the ensemble of The Not Ready for Prime Time Players, with Dylan O'Brien, Cory Michael Smith, Lamorne Morris, and Matt Wood taking on the roles of Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, and John Belushi. We're still awaiting the casting of George Coe and Michael O'Donoghue (in addition to other writers, and key behind-the-scenes players), but this cast is shaping up to be pretty inspired.