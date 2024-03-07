Disney's Live-Action Bambi Remake Loses Its Oscar-Winning Director

At least one live-action Disney remake just took a major step backward. Last year, we learned that the Oscar-winning Sarah Polley ("Women Talking") was set to direct a new live-action reimagining of the 1940s classic "Bambi." Now, it's been revealed that Polley has left the project. There is currently no word on who will replace her and, not to get too ahead of ourselves here, but the answer may be nobody.

According to a report from The Wrap, Polley has quietly left the remake. It's unclear when the filmmaker departed or why she split from Disney on this one. The report also notes that it's equally unclear if the movie will still move forward. Part of that has to do with the recent departure of Sean Bailey, the former president of Walt Disney Motion Picture Production. Bailey was largely responsible for the deluge of live-action remakes of animated classics that we've been getting for the last decade or so. Now that he's left the studio, things may or may not be changing on that front.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also recently spoke at the Morgan Stanley investor conference and mentioned that the studio has "killed a few projects already that we just didn't feel were strong enough." He didn't mention anything by name, although it's possible "Bambi" was one of those projects. After all, some of Disney's recent live-action remakes (like "Pinocchio") didn't go over particularly well.

For now, little else is known about this particular remake. Screenwriters Geneva Robertson-Dworet ("Captain Marvel") and Lindsey Anderson Beer ("Pet Sematary: Bloodlines") were attached at one point. Whether that's still (or was ever) the case remains to be seen. No cast members had been attached either, and it is wholly unclear when Disney intended to get production up and running on this one.