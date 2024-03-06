If You Don't Watch The Trailer For This Steve Martin Documentary, I'll Fight You

Steve Martin is a comedy legend, plain and simple. And he deserves your attention. Long before he became the star of beloved family comedies like "Parenthood" and "Father of the Bride," he was a massive stand-up comedian, selling out shows, firing off hilarious albums, and cracking up the likes of Johnny Carson on "The Tonight Show." He even made such big waves at "Saturday Night Live" that many people mistakenly believe he was once a full-fledged cast member. It's the kind of career open mic comics dream about. Now we're going to find out how Steve Martin made it happen.

Apple TV+ is releasing a two-part documentary from A24 and Tremolo Productions called "STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces." What's particularly interesting about this two-part approach is that it will take a look at Steve Martin's life and career from two different perspectives.

In the first part, titled "Then," we'll dive into Martin's early career, which includes a stint as a magician at Disneyland and his rise to stardom as one of the most revolutionary stand-up comics the stage has ever seen, before choosing to wrap it up at age 35 and launching into a feature film career that sparked with the comedy classic "The Jerk" (a movie that Martin himself saved with one brilliant line). Meanwhile, the second part, called "Now," brings us to the present-day life of Steve Martin, where he's playing banjo, riding bikes with Martin Short, and "retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life."