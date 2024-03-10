The Kinda Confusing Difference Between Zabraks And Dathomirians In Star Wars Explained

"Star Wars" has some of the greatest creature and character designs in genre cinema. Every new character tells a story just with their look, every creature looks unique and fresh. This makes the world feel lived-in and vast. From the moment we first entered the Mos Eisley cantina, the world of the franchise opened up and nothing was the same again. Part of the magic was the technological restrictions, with everyday objects being used creatively to create all sorts of creatures. It's why, even with all of today's technology available, "Star Wars" designers restrict themselves when creating new characters.

One character that stands out because of their design is Darth Maul. The cranial horns on his head with crimson skin look like a demonic entity. Famously, the original design, which George Lucas asked to be "a vision from your worst nightmare," was so terrifying that Lucas changed it for "your second worst nightmare." Indeed, Maul is such an effective villain he doesn't have to talk (and rarely does in the movies), instead letting his design do the talking. It's easy to see why, even after being cut in half, George Lucas decided to bring Maul back many years later.

In the extended canon of the animated shows and books, the character of Maul and his background were expanded, particularly his homeworld of Dathomir, which has become vital to the franchise. That being said, the larger Zabrak species, which is prominent in games, and looks quite similar to Maul, has long confused fans. Are they just coincidentally similar? Why does Maul look devil-ish, when Jedi Master Eeth Koth look nothing like him? The novelization for "The Phantom Menace" coins the term Zabrak to describe Maul's species, but is that the same as a Dathomiri? Let's explore.