Try To Survive The World Of Arrakis In The Dune: Awakening Video Game Trailer

The game seems incredibly involved and appears as though it could be a real time suck for anyone who is a big fan of this universe. Players can use the game's deep building system to create blueprints of what they have built, which can then be sold to other players. Players will also have to generate a shield around their base to keep it safe from sandstorms and enemy players. As for the co-op function, that involves building with holograms that allows allies to see and contribute to a construction.

Another interesting note is that the sandworms in the game cannot be killed. The developer notes that "you can only avoid the worm." But you can use thumpers just like the ones used in Denis Villeneuve's films to direct a sandworm. Overall, it looks like an impressive way to immerse one's self in the "Dune" universe.

Funcom first announced this project back in 2022, but it appears the game is much closer to actually being released now. The real question is just how much it's going to cost to play the game. As of right now, that remains a mystery. AAA games such as Marvel's "Spider-Man 2" have recently launched with a price point of around $70. But MMOs are often a pay-as-you-play sort of thing. Sometimes they have an upfront cost, while other times, they're free to start. We'll see where this one falls on that spectrum when it arrives.

"Dune: Awakening" does not currently have a release date, but it will be playable on the PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. You can wishlist on Steam or sign up for the beta at DuneAwakening.com.