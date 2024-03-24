The Hardest Stunt To Pull Off In Avengers: Age Of Ultron

In 2016, I attended a conversation between filmmaker Joss Whedon and actor Mark Ruffalo, who Whedon recruited to star in "The Avengers" as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. Hosted by the Tribeca Film Festival, this was the same one where Whedon said "Avengers: Age of Ultron" made him feel like "a miserable failure."

During the talk, Whedon confessed how he feels that he lacks the eye of a great director. This moment of vulnerability by Whedon stuck out to me because it echoed criticism of his work I'd absorbed online as a budding cinephile (before we learned there was a lot more to criticize about Whedon's behavior, on the MCU and elsewhere). These critics would argue that Whedon's directing never matured past middling TV-level craft, as seen on "Buffy The Vampire Slayer." At the time, I was one of the Whedon faithful and stubbornly refused to see it, but my mind has been cleared now.

Gita Jackson, writing for Vice in 2022, argues that while Whedon is a screenwriter, he never learned how to think about his storytelling beyond words: "[Whedon] rarely uses montage or juxtaposition or even visual metaphor to portray how characters are feeling—his camera is a distant, objective observer."

If there's any visual flourish I can pin down in Whedon's "Avengers" films, it's how he shoots hero poses like comic book splash pages (full-page action spreads, with detailed backgrounds and many different subjects). Take the 360-degree pan in the third act of "The Avengers," when the team finally comes together and stands back-to-back in a circle; each one gets their hero shot in immediate succession because the Avengers stand united.

In "Age of Ultron," Whedon does the same trick when the Avengers fight off the robotic hordes of Ultron. This one didn't quite recapture the magic, and according to stunt coordinator Greg Powell, it was quite a challenge to stage.